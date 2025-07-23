Compass (COMP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share and revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter.

Compass Stock Up 5.0%

Shares of Compass stock opened at $7.30 on Wednesday. Compass has a 52-week low of $3.84 and a 52-week high of $10.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.24 and a 200 day moving average of $7.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.12 and a beta of 2.58.

Get Compass alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on COMP shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Compass from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Compass from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Compass Point set a $9.00 target price on shares of Compass in a report on Monday, June 30th. BTIG Research raised shares of Compass to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Compass from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Compass has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.44.

About Compass

(Get Free Report)

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anytime and anywhere, as well as designs consumer-grade user interfaces, automated and simplified workflows for agent-client interactions, and insight-rich dashboards and reports.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.