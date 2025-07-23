Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 21st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, August 18th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th.

Columbus McKinnon has a dividend payout ratio of 9.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Columbus McKinnon to earn $2.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.5%.

Columbus McKinnon stock opened at $15.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $447.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.76 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.77 and its 200 day moving average is $19.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Columbus McKinnon has a 52-week low of $11.78 and a 52-week high of $41.05.

Columbus McKinnon ( NASDAQ:CMCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Columbus McKinnon had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $248.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Columbus McKinnon stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 220,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 10,780 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.77% of Columbus McKinnon worth $3,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual, battery, electric, and air hoists; steel, rack, and pinion jacks; winches, hydraulic jacks and tools, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; skates and heavy load moving systems; material handling equipment; mobile, workplace, and jib cranes; crane components and kits; and below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings, and lashing systems.

