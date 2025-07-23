Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (NYSEARCA:RECS) Reaches New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (NYSEARCA:RECS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $37.74 and last traded at $37.72, with a volume of 747975 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.51.

Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 505,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,494,000 after acquiring an additional 84,667 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC NY acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,355,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 147,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,113,000 after acquiring an additional 32,858 shares during the last quarter.

About Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF

The Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (RECS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US stocks pulled from the Russell 1000. The index uses multifactor selection and market cap weighting. RECS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Columbia.

Featured Articles

