Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) & Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD) Financial Survey

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) and Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Coinbase Global and Finward Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coinbase Global 21.14% 20.25% 1.23% Finward Bancorp 3.28% 2.16% 0.16%

Risk and Volatility

Coinbase Global has a beta of 3.7, indicating that its share price is 270% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Finward Bancorp has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

68.8% of Coinbase Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.6% of Finward Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 23.4% of Coinbase Global shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Finward Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Coinbase Global and Finward Bancorp”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coinbase Global $6.56 billion 15.64 $2.58 billion $5.34 75.74 Finward Bancorp $61.38 million 1.89 $12.13 million $0.77 34.79

Coinbase Global has higher revenue and earnings than Finward Bancorp. Finward Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Coinbase Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Coinbase Global and Finward Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coinbase Global 1 10 13 0 2.50 Finward Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50

Coinbase Global presently has a consensus price target of $320.06, indicating a potential downside of 20.86%. Finward Bancorp has a consensus price target of $32.50, indicating a potential upside of 21.31%. Given Finward Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Finward Bancorp is more favorable than Coinbase Global.

Summary

Coinbase Global beats Finward Bancorp on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions. It also provides technology and services that enable developers to build crypto products and securely accept crypto assets as payment. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

About Finward Bancorp

Finward Bancorp operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company’s deposit products include non-interest- and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificate accounts, and retirement savings plans. Its loan products portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans that enable borrowers to purchase existing homes, refinance existing homes, or construct new homes; construction loans primarily to individuals and contractors; commercial real estate loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, household, or family purposes; home equity line of credit; home improvement loans and equity loans; commercial business loans; government loans; and loans to municipalities. The company also offers estate and retirement planning, custodial services, guardianships, IRA accounts, and investment agency accounts, as well as serves as the personal representative of estates, and acts as trustee for revocable and irrevocable trusts. In addition, it provides insurance and annuity investments to wealth management customers; holds real estate properties; and operates as a real estate investment trust. The company was formerly known as NorthWest Indiana Bancorp and changed its name to Finward Bancorp in May 2021. Finward Bancorp was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Munster, Indiana.

