Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CFO Sells $1,981,300.00 in Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.13, for a total transaction of $1,981,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 241,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,858,301.50. The trade was a 3.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Thomas J. Seifert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 21st, Thomas J. Seifert sold 34,270 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.17, for a total value of $6,859,825.90.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $190.68 on Wednesday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $69.26 and a one year high of $200.77. The company has a market capitalization of $66.09 billion, a PE ratio of -829.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 6.31% and a negative net margin of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $479.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Cloudflare from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on Cloudflare from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Friday, July 11th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Friday, June 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Cloudflare from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cloudflare

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 11.9% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 6,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cloudflare by 6.2% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 2.9% in the first quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

