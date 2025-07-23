Close Asset Management Ltd Has $273,000 Position in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD)

Close Asset Management Ltd cut its position in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Granite Group Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Granite Group Advisors LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $246,000. United Bank raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 13.1% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 3,527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 4,434 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Stock Performance

NYSE:GD opened at $297.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $79.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $284.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.65. General Dynamics Corporation has a twelve month low of $239.20 and a twelve month high of $316.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 17.82%. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 178,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.13, for a total transaction of $50,629,589.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 769,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,898,829.91. This represents a 18.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GD shares. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $268.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $314.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $294.53.

Read Our Latest Analysis on General Dynamics

About General Dynamics

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.