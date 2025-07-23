Close Asset Management Ltd Has $138.69 Million Stake in Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC)

Close Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,763,275 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,342 shares during the quarter. Performance Food Group comprises about 4.0% of Close Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Close Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 1.13% of Performance Food Group worth $138,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFGC. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Performance Food Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,630 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,934 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,656 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Performance Food Group by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PFGC. Wall Street Zen cut Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $112.00 price objective on Performance Food Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Performance Food Group from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.31.

Performance Food Group Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE PFGC opened at $99.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of 41.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Performance Food Group Company has a 52 week low of $63.24 and a 52 week high of $100.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.22.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The food distribution company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.07). Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $15.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Performance Food Group Company will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Erika T. Davis sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total value of $735,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 46,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,191,897.84. The trade was a 14.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Craig Howard Hoskins sold 14,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.70, for a total value of $1,195,654.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 138,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,551,269.60. This represents a 9.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,172 shares of company stock worth $7,534,748. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

