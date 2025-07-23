Close Asset Management Ltd Has $106.17 Million Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Close Asset Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 307,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 85,215 shares during the period. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. comprises about 3.0% of Close Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $106,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AJG stock opened at $312.86 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $325.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $321.95. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $267.00 and a 52 week high of $351.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.28 and a beta of 0.71.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 14.39%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.45 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.63%.

In other news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.17, for a total transaction of $3,540,285.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 91,175 shares in the company, valued at $30,741,474.75. The trade was a 10.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.04, for a total transaction of $342,040.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 45,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,502,278.92. This represents a 2.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,528,080. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AJG. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $266.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $326.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $352.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $372.00 to $371.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $346.00 to $327.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $318.21.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

