Close Asset Management Ltd Acquires 374 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Close Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 113.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,296,000 after buying an additional 16,084 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 9,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 171.1% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $185.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $179.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.83. The stock has a market cap of $74.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.35 and a fifty-two week high of $188.16.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

