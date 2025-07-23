Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Price Target Cut to $278.00 by Analysts at Raymond James Financial

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Raymond James Financial from $280.00 to $278.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Raymond James Financial currently has a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CLH. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $240.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $268.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.70.

Shares of CLH opened at $227.66 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $228.78 and its 200 day moving average is $219.95. Clean Harbors has a fifty-two week low of $178.29 and a fifty-two week high of $267.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Clean Harbors’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Clean Harbors will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alison A. Quirk sold 893 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.69, for a total transaction of $199,755.17. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,978 shares in the company, valued at $666,148.82. The trade was a 23.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Speights sold 1,022 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.49, for a total value of $233,516.78. Following the transaction, the insider owned 16,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,726,671.90. This represents a 5.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,112 shares of company stock worth $3,416,406 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

