Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 22nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the bank on Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%.

Civista Bancshares has a payout ratio of 23.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Civista Bancshares to earn $2.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.2%.

Civista Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ CIVB opened at $21.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Civista Bancshares has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $25.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.96 million, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CIVB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.16. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $40.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.33 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Civista Bancshares will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Civista Bancshares news, Director Darci L. Congrove bought 1,250 shares of Civista Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.25 per share, with a total value of $26,562.50. Following the purchase, the director owned 1,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,562.50. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Richard J. Dutton acquired 4,000 shares of Civista Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.25 per share, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president directly owned 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $85,000. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 17,385 shares of company stock worth $376,741 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Civista Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $453,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 33,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 4,426 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 7,652 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 64,535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 11,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CIVB has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson set a $26.00 target price on shares of Civista Bancshares and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Civista Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 28th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Civista Bancshares from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Civista Bancshares from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Civista Bancshares from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

