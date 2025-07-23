Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 22nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the bank on Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%.
Civista Bancshares has a payout ratio of 23.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Civista Bancshares to earn $2.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.2%.
Civista Bancshares Price Performance
NASDAQ CIVB opened at $21.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Civista Bancshares has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $25.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.96 million, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.69.
Insider Buying and Selling at Civista Bancshares
In other Civista Bancshares news, Director Darci L. Congrove bought 1,250 shares of Civista Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.25 per share, with a total value of $26,562.50. Following the purchase, the director owned 1,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,562.50. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Richard J. Dutton acquired 4,000 shares of Civista Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.25 per share, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president directly owned 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $85,000. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 17,385 shares of company stock worth $376,741 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Civista Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $453,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 33,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 4,426 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 7,652 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 64,535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 11,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.10% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CIVB has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson set a $26.00 target price on shares of Civista Bancshares and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Civista Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 28th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Civista Bancshares from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Civista Bancshares from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Civista Bancshares from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.
About Civista Bancshares
Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.
