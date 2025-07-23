City National Bank of Florida MSD Takes Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

City National Bank of Florida MSD bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,075 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. 10Elms LLP purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on COP shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $123.00 target price (up previously from $113.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.39.

Insider Activity

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Kirk L. Johnson acquired 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $94.24 per share, for a total transaction of $499,472.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 14,527 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,024.48. The trade was a 57.44% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $93.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $79.88 and a 52-week high of $116.08. The company has a market capitalization of $117.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.03 and a 200 day moving average of $94.53.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The energy producer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.74 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 16.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.64%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.