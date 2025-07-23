City National Bank of Florida MSD Raises Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

City National Bank of Florida MSD raised its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the quarter. City National Bank of Florida MSD’s holdings in Booking were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Booking by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in shares of Booking by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Rovida Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $7,456,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,234,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Booking Stock Up 1.7%

BKNG opened at $5,775.53 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5,501.63 and a 200 day moving average of $5,022.36. The stock has a market cap of $187.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.93, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $3,180.00 and a 52-week high of $5,839.41.

Booking Announces Dividend

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $24.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.57 by $7.24. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 143.67% and a net margin of 22.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $20.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were given a $9.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on BKNG. UBS Group dropped their price target on Booking from $5,960.00 to $5,557.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. BTIG Research upgraded Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,500.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $5,000.00 to $4,800.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Booking from $4,720.00 to $5,630.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5,453.15.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,695.00, for a total transaction of $5,769,035.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 26,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,674,935. This trade represents a 3.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,039 shares of company stock valued at $16,963,769. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

