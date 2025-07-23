City National Bank of Florida MSD Buys 356 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH)

City National Bank of Florida MSD raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,234 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the quarter. City National Bank of Florida MSD’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $527,719,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,633,987 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $433,254,000 after buying an additional 1,990,515 shares during the last quarter. AE Industrial Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $113,088,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,742,442 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $210,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,303,355 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $254,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,420 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTSH stock opened at $76.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.72. The stock has a market cap of $37.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.96. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a one year low of $65.52 and a one year high of $90.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology service provider to purchase up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 26.11%.

CTSH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.18.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

