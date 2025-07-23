City National Bank of Florida MSD Buys 2,116 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

City National Bank of Florida MSD raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of City National Bank of Florida MSD’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. City National Bank of Florida MSD’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 589.6% during the first quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EEM opened at $49.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.58. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.19 and a 52-week high of $49.78.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

