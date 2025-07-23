City National Bank of Florida MSD Acquires 2,095 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

City National Bank of Florida MSD increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 61.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the period. City National Bank of Florida MSD’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter worth about $276,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 16.7% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 329,325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,594,000 after buying an additional 47,086 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,794 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,810,000 after buying an additional 9,251 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 82,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,166,000 after acquiring an additional 25,203 shares during the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $81.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.91 billion, a PE ratio of 54.08 and a beta of 1.06. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.51 and a 52 week high of $91.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 18.15%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

