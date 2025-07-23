Citizens Jmp Begins Coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL)

Research analysts at Citizens Jmp started coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. JMP Securities started coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.00.

NYSE JLL opened at $259.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $240.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 12 month low of $194.36 and a 12 month high of $288.50.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 10.37%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew W. Poppink sold 275 shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.97, for a total value of $65,441.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 10,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,450,377.09. This trade represents a 2.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 6.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

