Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lowered its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,568 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,187 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after buying an additional 24,562 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,156 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $598,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $650,000. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,401 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,045,000 after acquiring an additional 28,675 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 9,643 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $612,330.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 181,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,505,311. This trade represents a 5.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.53, for a total value of $952,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 131,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,365,376.28. This represents a 10.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,335 shares of company stock valued at $6,271,054 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.35.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $68.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $69.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.13. The firm has a market cap of $269.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.90.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 26.48% and a net margin of 17.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 66.94%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

