Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) Stake Decreased by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 43.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 641 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its holdings in Cintas by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 514,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cintas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $295,000. Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in Cintas by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 2,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 319,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,329,000 after purchasing an additional 48,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $219.68 on Wednesday. Cintas Corporation has a twelve month low of $180.78 and a twelve month high of $229.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $88.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.81, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $220.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.40.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. Cintas had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

CTAS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $221.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $240.00 price target (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Cintas in a report on Monday, June 9th. Redburn Atlantic cut Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on Cintas from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Cintas in a report on Monday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.54.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

