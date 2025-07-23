Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) Holdings Boosted by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,228,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $407,163,000 after acquiring an additional 468,950 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at $284,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 170,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,092,000 after acquiring an additional 18,620 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 60,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 575,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,142,000 after acquiring an additional 30,811 shares in the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTAS opened at $219.68 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $220.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.09. Cintas Corporation has a 52 week low of $180.78 and a 52 week high of $229.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.70 billion, a PE ratio of 49.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.05.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. Cintas had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CTAS. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Argus raised shares of Cintas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.54.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

