Choreo LLC Trims Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Choreo LLC lessened its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,482 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 6,528 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $5,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 29,168 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 736,616 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $88,992,000 after purchasing an additional 67,853 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 167,169 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $20,196,000 after acquiring an additional 29,158 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 2,891,186 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $349,284,000 after purchasing an additional 144,113 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.2% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 387,342 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $46,989,000 after purchasing an additional 8,319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total transaction of $121,685.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 22,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,180.08. This trade represents a 4.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Daiwa America upgraded shares of TJX Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price target (up previously from $154.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.06.

TJX opened at $125.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $140.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $126.19 and a 200-day moving average of $124.15. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.71 and a 52 week high of $135.85.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.81% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $13.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

