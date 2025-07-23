Choreo LLC Reduces Stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Choreo LLC lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,798 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $4,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 46,711,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,372,000 after buying an additional 3,597,899 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,703,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,569 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,803,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,251 shares in the last quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 3,630.9% during the 1st quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC now owns 976,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,617,000 after acquiring an additional 950,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,244,000.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $26.11 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.17 and a fifty-two week high of $29.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.39.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

