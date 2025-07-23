Choreo LLC Has $5.30 Million Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Choreo LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,463 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $5,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Truist Financial by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 90,617,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,930,983,000 after purchasing an additional 18,712,246 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Truist Financial by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,975,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,210,348,000 after purchasing an additional 534,740 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Truist Financial by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,434,173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $626,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452,239 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 10,738,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $465,827,000 after buying an additional 1,307,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,460,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $453,762,000 after buying an additional 5,457,053 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $45.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $59.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Truist Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $33.56 and a 12 month high of $49.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.04.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 406.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.68%.

TFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.72.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

