Choreo LLC Has $4.93 Million Position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Choreo LLC cut its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,339 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $4,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 100.4% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000.

NYSEARCA CGDV opened at $40.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.64 and its 200-day moving average is $36.70. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a one year low of $30.94 and a one year high of $40.85. The firm has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.91.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

