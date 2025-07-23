Choreo LLC Decreases Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Choreo LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,567 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 926 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $6,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GS. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 888 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $583,000. Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 3,817 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,891 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $52,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GS opened at $701.04 on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $437.37 and a one year high of $726.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $647.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $601.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.35.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.82 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $16.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 35.26%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GS shares. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $560.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 4th. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $627.00 price objective (up from $558.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $650.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Evercore ISI set a $715.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $660.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

