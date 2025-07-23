Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Receives C$15.94 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$16.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins lowered shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th.

Shares of CHP.UN stock opened at C$14.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.71, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.70. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a fifty-two week low of C$12.51 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.16.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust invests in, manages, and develops retail and commercial properties across Canada. The company’s portfolio primarily consists of shopping centers anchored by supermarkets and stand-alone supermarkets. The properties are mostly located in Ontario and Quebec, followed by Alberta, Nova Scotia, British Columbia, and New Brunswick.

