Chesapeake Financial Shares (OTCMKTS:CPKF) Stock Price Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Chesapeake Financial Shares Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPKF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.57 and traded as high as $21.96. Chesapeake Financial Shares shares last traded at $21.00, with a volume of 4,480 shares changing hands.

Chesapeake Financial Shares Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.63 and a 200 day moving average of $19.57. The company has a market capitalization of $98.70 million, a P/E ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Chesapeake Financial Shares (OTCMKTS:CPKF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. Chesapeake Financial Shares had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 4.58%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Financial Shares Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Chesapeake Financial Shares Increases Dividend

Chesapeake Financial Shares Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This is a boost from Chesapeake Financial Shares’s previous dividend of $0.15. This represents a yield of 3.2%. Chesapeake Financial Shares’s payout ratio is currently 71.11%.

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts interest and noninterest checking, savings, and money market accounts; and variable-rate and fixed-term money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

