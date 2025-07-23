Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Stock Position Lowered by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,296 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,681,846 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,220,858,000 after purchasing an additional 243,418 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 12.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,660,545 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,078,450,000 after purchasing an additional 534,033 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,237,303 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $695,599,000 after purchasing an additional 450,031 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth $629,197,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,184,891 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $469,448,000 after purchasing an additional 59,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy Stock Down 1.6%

NYSE LNG opened at $222.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.42. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $167.66 and a one year high of $257.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($1.24). The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LNG shares. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $267.00 price target on Cheniere Energy and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.36.

View Our Latest Analysis on Cheniere Energy

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 4,300 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total value of $1,057,499.00. Following the sale, the director owned 29,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,312,236.69. This trade represents a 12.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.