Chefs’ Warehouse (CHEF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 30th. Analysts expect Chefs’ Warehouse to post earnings of $0.42 per share and revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. Chefs’ Warehouse has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $950.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.34 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect Chefs’ Warehouse to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Chefs’ Warehouse Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of CHEF opened at $64.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.46 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 1-year low of $35.59 and a 1-year high of $68.28.

Insider Transactions at Chefs’ Warehouse

Institutional Trading of Chefs’ Warehouse

In related news, CAO Tim Mccauley sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $1,138,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 52,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,386,893.50. The trade was a 25.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 50.2% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 130,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,101,000 after purchasing an additional 43,593 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 6.3% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 21,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the first quarter worth approximately $352,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. 91.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHEF has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.40.

Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food and center-of-the-plate products in the United States, the Middle East, and Canada. The company’s product portfolio includes specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products; and center-of-the-plate products consisting of custom cut beef, seafood, and hormone-free poultry, as well as broadline food products comprising cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour.

