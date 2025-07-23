Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Acquired by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,025 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $35,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 1,283.3% during the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Price Performance

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $395.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $55.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.08. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $304.76 and a 12 month high of $437.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $400.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $372.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $8.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.70 by ($0.28). Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 27.70%. The firm had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.55 EPS. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHTR shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays raised their price target on Charter Communications from $320.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $430.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $422.37.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

