Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.74.
CX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Cemex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Cemex in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cemex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cemex from $6.00 to $6.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cemex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Cemex
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cemex
Cemex Stock Performance
Shares of CX stock opened at $7.92 on Friday. Cemex has a one year low of $4.89 and a one year high of $7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.32.
Cemex (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $186.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.59 million. Cemex had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 6.47%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cemex will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.
Cemex Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.0224 per share. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 17th. Cemex’s payout ratio is 8.33%.
Cemex Company Profile
CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cemex
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Amazon Stock Rally Hits New Highs: Buy Into Earnings?
- Expert Stock Trading Psychology Tips
- Forget the Hype—TSMC Is the AI Stock That Actually Delivers
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Why Lucid’s 36% Rally on Uber Deal Could Be a Game-Changer
Receive News & Ratings for Cemex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cemex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.