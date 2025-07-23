Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.74.

CX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Cemex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Cemex in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cemex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cemex from $6.00 to $6.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cemex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Cemex during the 4th quarter valued at $1,427,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cemex by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,693 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 16,736 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cemex by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cemex by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 358,776 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 43,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cemex by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 13,011 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CX stock opened at $7.92 on Friday. Cemex has a one year low of $4.89 and a one year high of $7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.32.

Cemex (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $186.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.59 million. Cemex had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 6.47%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cemex will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.0224 per share. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 17th. Cemex’s payout ratio is 8.33%.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

