Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.11.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CLDX. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Celldex Therapeutics from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Celldex Therapeutics from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Celldex Therapeutics from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th.

Shares of CLDX opened at $22.36 on Wednesday. Celldex Therapeutics has a one year low of $14.40 and a one year high of $47.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 1.13.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.46% and a negative net margin of 2,366.07%. Analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 43,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 42,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 215.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 3.2% in the first quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 29,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

