Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Shares Acquired by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,927 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $3,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 402,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,925,000 after buying an additional 5,618 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 331,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,975,000 after purchasing an additional 6,176 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 17.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,874,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Insider Activity at Casella Waste Systems

In other Casella Waste Systems news, President Edmond Coletta sold 5,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total transaction of $662,879.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 150,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,888,083.74. The trade was a 3.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Friday, June 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems Price Performance

CWST stock opened at $108.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.49. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.01 and a 52-week high of $121.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 492.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 0.79%. The company had revenue of $417.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casella Waste Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.