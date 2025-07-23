Carter’s (CRI) Projected to Post Earnings on Friday

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q2 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.43 per share and revenue of $563.24 million for the quarter.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $291.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.86 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 23.50%. Carter’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts expect Carter’s to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Carter's alerts:

Carter’s Stock Up 6.8%

CRI stock opened at $33.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.98. Carter’s has a 12 month low of $29.36 and a 12 month high of $71.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Carter’s Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Carter’s

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This is a boost from Carter’s’s previous dividend of $0.22. This represents a dividend yield of 3.19%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.12%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Carter’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 50.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,649 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,594 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.11% of Carter’s worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRI has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Carter’s from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Carter’s in a research note on Monday, April 28th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRI

Carter’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carter’s, Inc engages in the business of brand marketing of young children’s apparel. It operates through the following segments: the United States (US) Retail, US Wholesale, and International. The US Retail segment includes selling products through retail stores and ecommerce websites. The US Wholesale segment focuses on wholesale partners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.