Carnival Co. & (LON:CCL) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (LON:CCL – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,606.50 ($21.72) and traded as high as GBX 2,047 ($27.67). Carnival Co. & shares last traded at GBX 2,010.94 ($27.19), with a volume of 609,409 shares trading hands.

Carnival Co. & Trading Up 1.7%

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,691.72 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,606.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £36.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 312.11, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.