Capital Gearing (LON:CGT) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Capital Gearing (LON:CGT – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4,797.87 ($64.86) and traded as high as GBX 4,825 ($65.23). Capital Gearing shares last traded at GBX 4,820 ($65.16), with a volume of 55,197 shares traded.

Capital Gearing Trading Up 0.0%

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4,797.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4,804.41. The stock has a market cap of £896.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 0.23.

Capital Gearing (LON:CGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported GBX 107.54 ($1.45) EPS for the quarter. Capital Gearing had a net margin of 255.48% and a return on equity of 5.25%.

In other Capital Gearing news, insider Theodora Zemek acquired 414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 4,824 ($65.22) per share, with a total value of £19,971.36 ($26,999.27). Insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Capital Gearing Trust plc was admitted to the London Stock Exchange in 1973. Peter Spiller took over as the investment manager of the Company in 1982 and has held that position through to today. Since 1982 the Company has delivered amongst the best returns of any London listed investment trust, with notably few periods of negative performance

Initially Capital Gearing Trust plc invested entirely into investment trust related equity securities.

