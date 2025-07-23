Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $74.50 and last traded at $74.40, with a volume of 2042742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CM has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.05.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.10. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.7024 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.56%.

Institutional Trading of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CM. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 156.0% during the 1st quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 49.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.