Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE)

Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued on Wednesday,London Stock Exchange reports. They presently have a GBX 360 ($4.87) target price on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 60.36% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capricorn Energy in a research report on Tuesday.

LON CNE opened at GBX 224.50 ($3.04) on Wednesday. Capricorn Energy has a 1 year low of GBX 180.57 ($2.44) and a 1 year high of GBX 341.77 ($4.62). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 229.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 251.90. The stock has a market capitalization of £198.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.23, a P/E/G ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.44, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a current ratio of 2.56.

In other Capricorn Energy news, insider Sachin Mistry acquired 6,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 222 ($3.00) per share, for a total transaction of £14,410.02 ($19,480.90). 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capricorn is a cash flow-focused energy producer, with an attractive portfolio of onshore exploration, development and production assets in the Egyptian Western Desert.

Capricorn is headquartered in Edinburgh, Scotland.

For further information please see: www.capricornenergy.com

