Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE)

Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued on Wednesday,London Stock Exchange reports. They presently have a GBX 360 ($4.87) target price on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 60.36% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capricorn Energy in a research report on Tuesday.
Capricorn Energy Price Performance
Insider Activity at Capricorn Energy
In other Capricorn Energy news, insider Sachin Mistry acquired 6,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 222 ($3.00) per share, for a total transaction of £14,410.02 ($19,480.90). 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Capricorn Energy
Capricorn is a cash flow-focused energy producer, with an attractive portfolio of onshore exploration, development and production assets in the Egyptian Western Desert.
Capricorn is headquartered in Edinburgh, Scotland.
For further information please see: www.capricornenergy.com
