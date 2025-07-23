Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September (NYSEARCA:CPST) Shares Up 0% – Should You Buy?

Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September (NYSEARCA:CPST – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.28 and last traded at $26.27. Approximately 171 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 7,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.89 and its 200 day moving average is $25.49. The stock has a market cap of $26.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.27.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September (NYSEARCA:CPST – Free Report) by 185.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,384 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,832 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

About Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September

The Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September (CPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETFTM September (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that, before taking fees and expenses into account, match the positive price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (Underlying ETF) up to a cap of 7.50% (the Cap).

