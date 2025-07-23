CACI International, Inc. (NYSE:CACI) Shares Sold by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of CACI International, Inc. (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,764 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 536 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 0.22% of CACI International worth $17,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in CACI International by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of CACI International by 21.0% in the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 305 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CACI International in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CACI International by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Point Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CACI International by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CACI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of CACI International in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CACI International in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of CACI International in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $576.00 target price for the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CACI International in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CACI International from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $520.31.

CACI opened at $478.17 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $463.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $421.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. CACI International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $318.60 and a 12 month high of $588.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.66.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CACI International, Inc. will post 23.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CACI International Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

