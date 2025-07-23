Burney Co. Takes Position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Burney Co. bought a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 121,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,042,000. Burney Co. owned about 0.25% of Cal-Maine Foods at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,187,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,116,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the 1st quarter worth $1,836,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 100.0% in the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the first quarter worth about $2,815,000. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Cal-Maine Foods Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:CALM opened at $104.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.28 and a 200-day moving average of $97.71. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.57 and a twelve month high of $116.41. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $7.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by $1.75. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.03 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 48.72%. The business’s revenue was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 15.59 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Cal-Maine Foods to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Cal-Maine Foods from $97.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CALM

About Cal-Maine Foods

(Free Report)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.