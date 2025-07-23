Burney Co. Sells 6,237 Shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)

Burney Co. lowered its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,399 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 6,237 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $14,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 284.9% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.42, for a total transaction of $76,168,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,097,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,000,421.92. The trade was a 26.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.10, for a total value of $3,211,500.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 60,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,000,580.20. This represents a 19.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 448,669 shares of company stock valued at $85,555,309 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $238.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $669.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $196.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.97. Oracle Corporation has a 52 week low of $118.86 and a 52 week high of $251.60.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 87.34%. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 46.08%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Oracle from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.29.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

