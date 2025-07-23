Burney Co. Raises Stake in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Burney Co. lifted its position in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 143.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,697 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in KLA were worth $16,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in KLA in the first quarter worth about $402,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in KLA by 40.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in KLA in the first quarter worth about $1,479,000. Keyvantage Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of KLA by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 138,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,624,000 after buying an additional 3,846 shares in the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $725.00 target price (down from $875.00) on shares of KLA in a report on Friday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on KLA in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $980.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen cut KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $920.00 price objective (up from $870.00) on shares of KLA in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on KLA from $770.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $852.56.

In other KLA news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 39 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $891.50, for a total value of $34,768.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,332,164. This trade represents a 1.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $766.46, for a total value of $781,022.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 27,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,291,492.34. This trade represents a 3.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,860 shares of company stock worth $8,196,798. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $892.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.42. KLA Corporation has a 1 year low of $551.33 and a 1 year high of $945.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $850.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $754.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.33. KLA had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 112.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that KLA Corporation will post 31.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $1.90 dividend. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 27.63%.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 30th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

