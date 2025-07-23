Burney Co. Purchases 174,732 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Burney Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,201,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,732 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF comprises about 2.6% of Burney Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Burney Co. owned about 0.23% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF worth $71,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGIT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 1,071.1% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $59.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.89. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $57.40 and a twelve month high of $60.82.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a $0.1879 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

