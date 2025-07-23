Burney Co. Has $8.17 Million Stake in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Burney Co. increased its position in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) by 70.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 92,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,399 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $8,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in PriceSmart by 536.7% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PriceSmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of PriceSmart by 119.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in PriceSmart during the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

PSMT opened at $106.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 0.78. PriceSmart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.27 and a fifty-two week high of $113.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.86 and its 200 day moving average is $96.25.

PriceSmart ( NASDAQ:PSMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 10th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 2.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded PriceSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Fisher sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.21, for a total value of $306,630.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 13,011 shares in the company, valued at $1,329,854.31. The trade was a 18.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Francisco Velasco sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total value of $58,470.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 77,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,282,399.48. This trade represents a 0.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,386 shares of company stock valued at $1,063,743 over the last quarter. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

