Burney Co. Has $5.74 Million Stock Position in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Burney Co. increased its holdings in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 29.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,294 shares during the quarter. Burney Co. owned approximately 0.10% of Stride worth $5,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Stride by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stride by 140.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Stride by 158.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Stride by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Stride during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

LRN opened at $129.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 5.53. Stride, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.25 and a 12-month high of $162.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $143.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.32.

Stride ( NYSE:LRN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $613.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.15 million. Stride had a return on equity of 23.36% and a net margin of 13.10%. Stride’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Stride, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LRN. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Stride in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Stride from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Stride from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Stride in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.83.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

