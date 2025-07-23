Burney Co. Has $31.50 Million Stock Position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Burney Co. reduced its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 329,265 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 14,223 shares during the quarter. Allison Transmission comprises 1.1% of Burney Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Burney Co.’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $31,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALSN. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the first quarter valued at $345,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 2.0% in the first quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 26,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. SRH Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 95.0% in the first quarter. SRH Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 333.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,635 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 21.4% in the first quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 3,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.24, for a total transaction of $359,078.88. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 11,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,254,881.76. The trade was a 22.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ALSN stock opened at $86.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.18. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.71 and a 12-month high of $122.53. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.96.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.26. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 46.97% and a net margin of 23.55%. The company had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. Allison Transmission’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.50%.

ALSN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Allison Transmission from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Allison Transmission from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Allison Transmission from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Allison Transmission from $123.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Allison Transmission from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Allison Transmission currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.38.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

