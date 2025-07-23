Burney Co. Has $20.76 Million Stock Position in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI)

Burney Co. reduced its holdings in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 627,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 34,295 shares during the quarter. Burney Co. owned approximately 0.29% of UGI worth $20,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UGI. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of UGI by 216.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of UGI in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of UGI in the first quarter worth $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UGI in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in UGI by 36.1% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Get UGI alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of UGI from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of UGI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th.

UGI Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of UGI stock opened at $37.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. UGI Corporation has a 52-week low of $23.09 and a 52-week high of $37.65. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.05.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. UGI had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UGI Corporation will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UGI Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. UGI’s payout ratio is 61.73%.

UGI Company Profile

(Free Report)

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.