Burney Co. Has $12.84 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Burney Co. increased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,637 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,578 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $12,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its stake in Visa by 1.8% in the first quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 62,989 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $22,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Ames National Corp increased its stake in shares of Visa by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Ames National Corp now owns 2,074 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $1,489,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 14,787 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,182,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, City National Bank of Florida MSD boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. City National Bank of Florida MSD now owns 3,593 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,630 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.82, for a total transaction of $3,053,466.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,001.34. This trade represents a 94.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 11,636 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $4,363,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 26,413 shares in the company, valued at $9,904,875. The trade was a 30.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,108 shares of company stock valued at $36,771,200. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE V opened at $352.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $356.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $344.02. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.70 and a twelve month high of $375.51. The stock has a market cap of $649.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 52.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $395.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Visa from $383.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Visa from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.52.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

