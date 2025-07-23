BTIG Research Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE) Stock Price

Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at BTIG Research from $26.00 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 51.15% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on VRE. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Veris Residential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Veris Residential from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.20.

Shares of Veris Residential stock opened at $14.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -45.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.21. Veris Residential has a 52 week low of $14.12 and a 52 week high of $18.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $67.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.24 million. Veris Residential had a negative return on equity of 2.62% and a negative net margin of 11.02%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Veris Residential will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Veris Residential by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 44,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Veris Residential in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Veris Residential by 11,246.7% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Veris Residential by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 116,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veris Residential by 824.6% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally and socially conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today’s residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

